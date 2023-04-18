Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average of $67.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

