Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.42-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $123.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

