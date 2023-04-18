ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in March

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,758,500 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 1,278,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,585.0 days.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

PBSFF stock remained flat at $9.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.