Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Up 9%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) shares were up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.47. Approximately 425,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,614,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline includes PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
Further Reading
