Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Up 9%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) shares were up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.47. Approximately 425,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,614,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,689.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 217,761 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 443.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 45,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 112,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 69,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline includes PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.