Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases 1,027 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $107.31. The stock had a trading volume of 454,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,298. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

