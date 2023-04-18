Provence Wealth Management Group Takes $238,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,793. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $183.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

