Provence Wealth Management Group Takes $280,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.36.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.36.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

