Provence Wealth Management Group Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 704.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,142. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

