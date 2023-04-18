Provence Wealth Management Group Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $478.80. 230,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $430.93 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.73.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.