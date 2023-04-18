Provence Wealth Management Group Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.06. 1,488,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,678. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.58. The company has a market cap of $152.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile



Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

