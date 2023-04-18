Q3 Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Price Performance

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock remained flat at $24.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,269,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,658,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

