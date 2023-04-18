Q3 Asset Management Acquires Shares of 301,076 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 301,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned 0.07% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.79. 12,060,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,682,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

