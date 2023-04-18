Q3 Asset Management Buys New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 362,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 58.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 71,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,799. The company has a market cap of $476.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

