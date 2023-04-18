Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 2.0% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

XAR traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.36. 23,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.27.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.