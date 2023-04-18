Q3 Asset Management Takes $3.83 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF makes up about 2.6% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $96,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $285,000.

Shares of PPLT traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.43. 123,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.33. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $101.88.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

