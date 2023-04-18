Q3 Asset Management Takes $457,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $1,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,562,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,650,969. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $190.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.61.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

