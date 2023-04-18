Q3 Asset Management Takes $8.60 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $157.83. 185,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,956. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $180.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

