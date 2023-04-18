Q3 Asset Management Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF comprises about 2.6% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 0.34% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 48,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 32,689 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 101,031.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 29,299 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

PPLT traded up $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.43. 123,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,220. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $101.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.33.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

