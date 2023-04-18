Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY23 guidance at $8.40 to $9.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $8.40-$9.00 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $143.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

