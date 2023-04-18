Quilter plc (QLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Quilter Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 82.45 ($1.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 686.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.47. Quilter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148.90 ($1.84).

QLT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 125 ($1.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price target on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quilter from GBX 74 ($0.92) to GBX 76 ($0.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quilter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 101 ($1.25).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

