QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Short Interest Down 20.3% in March

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 980,600 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuinStreet

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,055,058.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,623,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. State of Wyoming raised its stake in QuinStreet by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 21.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 10.1% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 369,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,718. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $134.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About QuinStreet

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.