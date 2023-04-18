QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Down 29.5% in March

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
QuoteMedia Price Performance
Shares of QMCI remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,667. QuoteMedia has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.
QuoteMedia Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuoteMedia (QMCI)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.