QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Short Interest Down 29.5% in March

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of QMCI remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,667. QuoteMedia has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

QuoteMedia, Inc engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems.

