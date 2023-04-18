Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Short Interest Up 42.7% in March

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 909,900 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 637,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Rain Oncology from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Rain Oncology from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Get Rain Oncology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rain Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HealthCor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,260,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Rain Oncology Stock Performance

Rain Oncology stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. 43,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,374. Rain Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Rain Oncology will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.