Rakon Achieves Market Cap of $55.92 Million (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Rakon has a market cap of $55.92 million and $33,499.89 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rakon

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

