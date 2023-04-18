Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. 36,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,557. The company has a market cap of $21.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 75.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

