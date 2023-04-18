Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,964,000 after purchasing an additional 165,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.62.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RTX opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.58. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

