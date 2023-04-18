REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Update

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,887,600 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the March 15th total of 3,406,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 857.5 days.

REC Silicon ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RNWEF remained flat at $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. REC Silicon ASA has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.60.

Get REC Silicon ASA alerts:

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REC Silicon ASA Company Profile

Separately, AlphaValue lowered REC Silicon ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

(Get Rating)

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. The company was founded on December 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Baerum, Norway.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.