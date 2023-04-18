Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/29/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $15.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Viking Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Viking Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Viking Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/23/2023 – Viking Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $20.00.

2/17/2023 – Viking Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,108,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,561. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.77. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $20.79.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 131,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,227,493.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 131,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,227,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,599. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

