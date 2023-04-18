Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) were up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.62 and last traded at $45.58. Approximately 504,635 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 420,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.65.

RRR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.17.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $425.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.36 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 798.37% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after buying an additional 313,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,093,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,747,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

