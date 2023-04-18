Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.78.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE RGA opened at $139.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day moving average of $140.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

