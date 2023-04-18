Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $76.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. On average, analysts expect Republic Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Republic Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of RBCAA opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $50.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.61.
Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on RBCAA. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
About Republic Bancorp
Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
