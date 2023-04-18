Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $76.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. On average, analysts expect Republic Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBCAA opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $50.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RBCAA. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About Republic Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.