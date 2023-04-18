ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) COO Robert Andrew Douglas Sells 1,500 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.65, for a total value of $336,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,628,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Andrew Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $320,250.00.

ResMed Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE RMD traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $222.89. The stock had a trading volume of 366,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,473. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $247.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in ResMed by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ResMed by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in ResMed by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 342,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,770,000 after buying an additional 64,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

