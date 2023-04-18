Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167,452 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

