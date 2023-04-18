Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 3,672 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

