Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Critical Analysis

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) and Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ring Energy has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Ring Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Ring Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33 Ring Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Crescent Energy and Ring Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.99%. Ring Energy has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 286.60%. Given Ring Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ring Energy is more favorable than Crescent Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crescent Energy and Ring Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $3.06 billion 0.67 $96.67 million $2.19 5.53 Ring Energy $347.25 million 1.01 $138.63 million $0.95 2.04

Ring Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Energy. Ring Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Ring Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 3.16% 108.88% 12.19% Ring Energy 39.92% 22.07% 10.20%

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Ring Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 1,528 gross undrilled locations, including 567 gross operated drilling locations; and 531.6 net million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Ring Energy

(Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T. Rochford and Stanley M. McCabe on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

