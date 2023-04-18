River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.98% of Liberty Latin America worth $16,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

LILAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960,519.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

