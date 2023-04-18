River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAKGet Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.98% of Liberty Latin America worth $16,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LILAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960,519.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

