River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,776 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Bausch + Lomb worth $25,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 813.91.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.17 million. Bausch + Lomb had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 0.16%. Analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

