River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,619 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of HF Sinclair worth $28,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DINO. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.18. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

