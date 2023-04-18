River Road Asset Management LLC Has $12.77 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,041 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $12,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IPG opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

