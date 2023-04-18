River Road Asset Management LLC Has $15.80 Million Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,178,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,598 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 5.76% of Park Aerospace worth $15,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 535.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

NYSE PKE opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $275.53 million, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.55. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

