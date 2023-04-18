River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 6,656 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.