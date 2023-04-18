River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 8,195 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.