Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,435,600 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 3,344,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,581,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Roche Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY remained flat at $38.61 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,062. Roche has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05.
Roche Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8068 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79.
Institutional Trading of Roche
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roche (RHHBY)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.