Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,435,600 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 3,344,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,581,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY remained flat at $38.61 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,062. Roche has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05.

Roche Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8068 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79.

Institutional Trading of Roche

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,665,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Roche during the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

