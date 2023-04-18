Royal Bank of Canada Increases Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$24.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 167.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIL. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

FIL stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.97. The company had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$11.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Filo Mining news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$139,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 779,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,746,195. In other news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 5,500 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$139,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 779,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,746,195. Also, Director James Andrew Beck sold 60,000 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.15, for a total value of C$1,209,000.00.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

