Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $32,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 123.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.24. The company had a trading volume of 129,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,594. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average is $96.77.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 48.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.