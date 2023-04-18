Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Royalty Pharma has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royalty Pharma to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 457.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth $356,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

