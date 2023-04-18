RSK Smart Bitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,166.36 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $30,285.39 or 0.99782965 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $107.61 million and $39,166.36 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,553 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,553.11879995 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 29,594.73616771 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $38,030.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

