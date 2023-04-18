Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi Sells 25,000 Shares

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $259,367.13.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

RYAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

