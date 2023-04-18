SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Short Interest Down 30.1% in March

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABS. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in SAB Biotherapeutics by 23.8% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 807,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 155,095 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 91.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 149,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SABS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.95. 34,192,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,039. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SAB Biotherapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

(Get Rating)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.