Safe (SAFE) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Safe has a total market cap of $234.32 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $11.25 or 0.00037272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00151876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00071529 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00042070 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000179 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003280 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000577 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.97432658 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

